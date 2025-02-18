Camilla surprised as she hosts Hollywood and stage stars at palace reception

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen was surprised with a scene from her favourite play as she hosted a celebration of the National Theatre for a guest list that included Hollywood and stage stars.

Camilla was thanked for allowing the National Theatre to “invade” Buckingham Palace for the reception, which included singing, speeches, poetry and performances and an invitation from Lady Bracknell to borrow some jewellery from her stage costume.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla speaks to actor Andrew Garfield ( PA )

Chair Sir Damon Buffini, who was beside Camilla as she watched a scene from The Importance of Being Earnest, said “with confidence” that the National Theatre “is the preeminent theatre in the English language sparking imagination, nurturing talent and inspiring the world”.

He thanked everyone, including the backstage stage talent who helped to put on Tuesday evening’s special event, and Camilla for her support as the National Theatre’s patron since 2022.

To an audience, which included actors Cate Blanchett and Andrew Garfield, Sir Damon joked with Camilla: “We would like to see you more often and you could drag your other half along if you would like to.”

Lesley Manville, James Corden, Dame Imelda Staunton and her husband Jim Carter, Sir Simon Russell Beale plus Rory Kinnear were among the other actors who graced the stage with the National Theatre who were part of the 50-strong guest list.

Sharon D Clarke along with Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Hugh Skinner reprised their roles in the theatre’s hit production of The Importance of Being Earnest for a performance.

Greeting Clarke after the performance, Camilla asked: “Lady Bracknell, herself. Did you enjoy it?”

The three-time Olivier Award winner replied: “I have loved every second of playing Lady Bracknell, it was never something I ever expected to play.”

open image in gallery The Queen complimented actor Sharon D Clarke on her gem-studded sash ( PA )

Then putting a hand on Camilla’s shoulder, Clarke asked, “It’s a play that you love?”

Camilla responded: “It’s one of my favourites. It’s so funny. It really makes me laugh.

“You are brilliant at it, you got her spot on.”

And gesturing at the actress’s gem-studded sash Camilla said: “I like all your decorations.”

Clarke replied: “You can’t nick any of them – but if you want to fashion yourself like me…”

Camilla joked: “I feel I could borrow a few, for a state dinner. I think it would be just the job – that’s a very big diamond.”

Camilla also had a brief chat with Gatwa, where she recalled that the last time she saw him was when he was recording Twas The Night Before Christmas.

Both she and the King appeared in the filmed performance of the famous poem to support The Actors Benevolent Fund after the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020.

open image in gallery James Corden was among the actors at the National Theatre celebration ( PA )

Gatwa said: “It was so much fun. Thank you for having me back.”

Sir Simon Russell Beale interrupted a speech from departing National Theatre director Rufus Norris to perform “Speak the Speech” from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a monologue offering insightful advice on the art of acting.

She also saw a musical number from London Road, performed with a piano.

The event, attended by National Theatre staff, supporters and performers, comes as the organisation is gearing up for a change of leadership as national director Rufus Norris is due to step down next month after a decade in the role.

Indhu Rubasingham will take over and become the first woman and seventh director of the National Theatre since 1963. She will act as joint chief executive with Kate Varah.

Mr Norris described the theatre as “an incredible organisation,” telling the guests: “It is an incredible organisation because of all the people in this room.

“There are those of you who have the vision to create the wonderful theatre stories that we tell and those of you who bring those stories to life with superlative performances and, of course, those of you who make all of this work.”

Since becoming patron, Camilla has visited the National Theatre to hear more about their ambitious nationwide work, involving partnerships with theatres and community organisations with a vision that theatre can be a force for change.