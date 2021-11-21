Queen attends double christening for great-grandsons after health concerns

The Queen has attended a double royal christening following recent health concerns that saw her withdraw a number of official engagements earlier this month.

A joint baptism, hosted by mothers Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, took place on Sunday evening at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Eugenie’s son, August, was christened alongside Mike and Zara Tindall’s son, Lucas Philip.

The party was made up of immediate members of the family and close friends. Other attendees include the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It comes after days after the Queen was seen at her first official engagement since missing the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph because of a sprained back.

Princess Eugenie arrives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park (PA)

The monarch was photographed standing and smiling while meeting Britain’s most senior uniformed military adviser at Windsor Castle.

Concerns surrounding her health have increased since last month, when she spent a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace described as “preliminary checks”. Doctors advised her to rest and not travel.

Among her cancelled trips were a visit Northern Ireland and the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which she had been planning to attend.

Three weeks ago, medical experts advised her to undertake only “desk-based duties” and rest for at least another two weeks.

More follows.