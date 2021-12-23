Queen to spend Christmas with Prince Charles and Camilla
Plans for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas are still unknown
The Queen will be spending Christmas Day with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, a spokesperson for Clarence House has announced.
The news comes just days after it was revealed that the Queen had cancelled her plans to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House amid Covid fears.
Her Majesty will spend Christmas and New Year at Windsor Castle instead of travelling to her home in Norfolk as she usually would.
Sources said the decision was a personal one and that it reflected her precautionary approach during the pandemic.
The Queen had already made an earlier decision to cancel her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas plans are not yet publicly known. They spent the holidays with their three children at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, last year.
This will be the Queen’s first Christmas since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away in April aged 99.
