Significant disruption is expected in Scotland’s capital as temporary road closures come into force following the death of the Queen.

The Queen’s coffin will begin its journey to its final resting place when it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.

The general public are being advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through Edinburgh city centre (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.

The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.

The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

People line the street waiting for the funeral cortage carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth in the village of Ballater (REUTERS)

Council leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.

“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family over the next few days.

The British flag flies at half-mast on the City Chambers in Edinburgh (PA Wire)

“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre. We’re closely working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans.

“We are also urging everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any journeys through the city centre where possible.

“If they do need to travel, we’re asking them to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and follow the very latest travel advice.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital - which is expected to take about six hours.

It will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.

About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city’s Duthie Park.

Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.

In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.

From there it will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.

Transport bosses said an “unprecedented” amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route.