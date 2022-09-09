Jump to content
Reverend who spent last weekend with Queen reveals details of final meeting

Monarch was full of ‘fun’ and the ‘life and soul of things’

Matt Mathers
Friday 09 September 2022 10:59
World leaders offer their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

A clergyman who spent last weekend with the Queen has described how the monarch was full of “fun” and “the life and soul of things” just days before her death.

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields stayed with Her Majesty at Balmoral, where he had been invited to deliver a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church.

The Queen worshipped there while staying at the castle in Scotland, one of her favourite residences.

Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields’s comments came after the monarch died on Thursday, aged 96.

He told The Times: “It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing and she was really full of fun.

“She was the life and soul of things.”

‘She was the life and soul of things’

(Getty Images)

Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields delivered a sermon at Balmoral on Sunday

(PA)

The Queen’s death marks the end of the second Elizabethan era, and leaders at home and abroad have been paying tribute to the “cherished” sovereign.

So too did new King Charles III, who is leading the mourning, paying tribute to his “beloved” mother.

In his first statement as monarch, issued shortly after Her Majesty’s death was announced, the 73-year-old said his family “mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother”.

The Queen – who was head of state for 70 years  – died peacefully at Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said.

In an address to the nation outside Number 10, prime minister Liz Truss – who met with the Queen on only Tuesday as she was appointed to the role by the monarch – said it was "the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017

(PA Wire)

A service of prayer and reflection on the death of the Queen will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral at 6pm.

The prime minister and Lord Mayor of London are expected to attend the service which will be broadcast on the BBC.

The audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.

