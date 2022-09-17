Boy, 7, receives posthumous letter from Queen posted on the day she died

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old boy has received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II, posted to him on the day the late monarch died.

The message from the royal, sent to Charlie, of Ilford, east London, came in response to a note he had sent to congratulate her on June’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Charlie with his letter from the Queen (Gemma Berg)

His mother, Gemma Berg, was astonished by the arrival of the letter – complete with the Queen’s “ER” royal cypher embossed in gold on the front of the card – saying she could not believe it was real.

“I had to say, ‘it’s actually from Buckingham Palace, it’s not me pretending’,” she told the BBC.

A photograph of the monarch, sporting a silk headscarf and button-down coat, was attached to the back of the card, images of the letter shared with the broadcaster show.

Written overleaf is a note of her “grateful thanks” for the schoolboy’s “kind message on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of my accession to the throne”.

The letter from the Queen thanked Charlie for his kind message (Getty Images)

Ms Berg continued: “Charlie was so upset when I told him that, sadly, the Queen had died. He said that he hoped she had read his letter before she died.”

“It was so emotional and truly special to receive, and even more so when we noticed that it was sent on the day the Queen had died.

“He asked if he could show his headteacher and she was so impressed,” she added, after which her son was invited to talk to his peers about the exchange he had with the Queen at Friday’s school assembly.

The Queen has been lying in state ahead of the funeral on Monday (PA Wire)

It comes as thousands of people continue to queue for hours to pay their respects to the Queen.

On Saturday, King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners for the Queen’s lying in state.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.

Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.

Members of the crowd shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.