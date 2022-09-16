Prince Edward says Queen’s death has left ‘unimaginable void in all our lives’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Edward has said the death of the Queen has left “an unimaginable void in all our lives”.

In a statement, the Earl of Wessex said the royal family had been “overwhelmed by the tide of emotion” following the Queen’s death and thanked the public for their support.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, views floral tributes during a visit to Manchester on Thursday (Getty Images)

He said: “As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the nation, her realms and the Commonwealth. While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.

“We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us.

“And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.

“The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much.

Edward was joined by Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Prince William and the Princess of Wales during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Getty Images)

“Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.

“May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles.

“Long live the King.”

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales discussed how “strange” it has been going from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to her funeral in a matter of months.

Prince William and his wife were viewing tributes at Sandringham on Thursday (PA)

William and Kate were speaking with troops from the Commonwealth, who are taking part in the late monarch’s funeral, at Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey, on Friday afternoon.

William, talking with troops from Australia, was heard saying the difference between the celebrations in June and the funeral preparations shows “the highs and lows of it all”.

Meanwhile, Kate, who was speaking with Canadian military personnel, said: “Going from that (the Jubilee) to this in a few months is very strange.”

She was also heard discussing “lack of sleep” with the troops.