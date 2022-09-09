Prince Harry leaves Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following Queen’s death

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry has left Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following the Queen’s death.

The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands at about 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy of two cars passing flowers that had been laid as tributes to his late grandmother.

Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, just over an hour later at about 9.20am.

Harry’s father, King Charles III, is set to leave later for Aberdeen airport to fly back to London.

Queen death – latest: King Charles to address nation as royal mourning period announced

The nation’s new king is expected to meet with prime minister Liz Truss and make his first national address as monarch.

Prince Harry has left Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following Queen Elizabeth II’s death (Russell Cheyne/Reuters)

Buckingham Palace announced a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

Police on duty at Balmoral Castle began allowing members of the public to stand at the gates to pay their respects to the Queen on Friday morning.

Several people walked to the entrance of the grounds of the Scottish royal retreat from 6.30am to lay bouquets of flowers as a tribute to the late monarch.

Vehicles believed to carry Prince Harry arrive at Aberdeen International Airport (Phil Noble/Reuters)

One woman was spotted lighting a candle while others were seen reading personal notes written on the flowers.

The area was blocked off for a period on Thursday night when members of the royal family arrived at the castle as news broke of the Queen dying.

The King led the tributes to his “much loved” and “cherished” mother, who reigned for almost 70 years between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II ( Julian Simmonds/WPA Pool/Getty Images))

The official announcement of her death came at 6.40pm on Thursday, shortly after senior royals rushed to Balmoral to be at her side.

Earlier in the day, the House of Commons had been told she was under medical supervision because doctors were concerned for her health.