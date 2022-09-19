Queen’s corgis Sandy and Muick wait for coffin to arrive at Windsor Castle

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The royal corgis have been spotted waiting for the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The Queen’s beloved corgis Muick and Sandy and one of her favourite ever horses made a special poignant appearance at Windsor during the procession.

The young dogs – one on a red lead and one on a blue lead – were brought out into the quadrangle by two pages in red tailcoats for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin.

Emma, the Queen’s Fell Pony, had greeted the procession, standing on grass in a gap in the floral tributes along the Long Walk in honour of her late owner.

Sandy and Muick were gifted to the late monarch by her son Prince Andrew. Muick was named after her favourite spot near Balmoral Castle.

They were a source of joy and entertainment while she was staying in Windsor during lockdown, as well as when Prince Philip was in hospital.

The Queen famously loved the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

She received her first corgi, Susan, as gift from her parents, on her 18th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of York have now become the new owners of the corgis following the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s coffin has arrived in Windsor and is headed down the Long Walk, which has been lined with hundreds of military personnel and huge crowds waiting to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin as it passes by.

Later this evening, the late monarch will be buried ina private memorial at St George’s Chapel.

