Queen’s funeral in pictures: Mourners say goodbye to Britain’s longest reigning monarch
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey and will be buried at Windsor Castle
Tens of thousands of mourners have thronged to the capital to say goodbye to the Queen on the day she is laid to rest after 70 years as monarch.
King Charles III is leading the nation in paying its last respects to his mother, who fulfilled her pledge, made as a young woman, to devote her life to the service of others when she became head of state.
Her great-grandchildren, future king Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, have joined their parents at the state funeral where world leaders and national figures from UK life have gathered.
After four days of lying in state beneath the symbols of the monarchy – the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre – the Queen was carried from Westminster Hall where a continuous stream of public have flowed past her coffin after waiting many hours.
Below we look at some of the most powerful images from the day.
