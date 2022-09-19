Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands of mourners have thronged to the capital to say goodbye to the Queen on the day she is laid to rest after 70 years as monarch.

King Charles III is leading the nation in paying its last respects to his mother, who fulfilled her pledge, made as a young woman, to devote her life to the service of others when she became head of state.

Her great-grandchildren, future king Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, have joined their parents at the state funeral where world leaders and national figures from UK life have gathered.

After four days of lying in state beneath the symbols of the monarchy – the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre – the Queen was carried from Westminster Hall where a continuous stream of public have flowed past her coffin after waiting many hours.

Below we look at some of the most powerful images from the day.

The coffin is moved to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall (via REUTERS)

The Queen’s coffin is borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it proceeds towards the Abbey (via REUTERS)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George, on their way to the service (AP)

King Charles and his sister Princess Anne joined the procession into the church (REUTERS)

Charlotte has also attended the funeral, along with her older brother (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Prince William side by side at the funeral (AFP via Getty Images)

A police officer wipes away a tear (Getty Images)

Pallbearers bring the coffin into the Abbey (Getty Images)

The hour long service preceeds her burial at Windsor Castle (Reuters)

Around 2,000 people are attendig the service (Reuters)