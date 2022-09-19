Jump to content

Queen’s funeral in pictures: Mourners say goodbye to Britain’s longest reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey and will be buried at Windsor Castle

Sam Rkaina
Monday 19 September 2022 11:44
Comments
King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen's funeral

Tens of thousands of mourners have thronged to the capital to say goodbye to the Queen on the day she is laid to rest after 70 years as monarch.

King Charles III is leading the nation in paying its last respects to his mother, who fulfilled her pledge, made as a young woman, to devote her life to the service of others when she became head of state.

Her great-grandchildren, future king Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, have joined their parents at the state funeral where world leaders and national figures from UK life have gathered.

After four days of lying in state beneath the symbols of the monarchy – the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre – the Queen was carried from Westminster Hall where a continuous stream of public have flowed past her coffin after waiting many hours.

Below we look at some of the most powerful images from the day.

The coffin is moved to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall

(via REUTERS)

The Queen’s coffin is borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it proceeds towards the Abbey

(via REUTERS)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George, on their way to the service

(AP)

King Charles and his sister Princess Anne joined the procession into the church

(REUTERS)

Charlotte has also attended the funeral, along with her older brother

(Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Prince William side by side at the funeral

(AFP via Getty Images)

A police officer wipes away a tear

(Getty Images)

Pallbearers bring the coffin into the Abbey

(Getty Images)

The hour long service preceeds her burial at Windsor Castle

(Reuters)

Around 2,000 people are attendig the service

(Reuters)

A picture of Paddington Bear with floral tributes left for the Queen

(Getty Images)

