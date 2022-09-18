Final farewell to the Queen as the UK prepares for funeral like no other

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The world will say a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in what may become the most watched funeral in history.

Some 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries – including US President Jo Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Emperor Naruhito of Japan– will be among the 2,000 guests attending the service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s funeral will be one of the largest events the UK has seen for decades (Getty Images)

But tens of millions people across the UK and the rest of the planet are expected to tune in to view the ceremony live on TV.

Many thousands of others will line the route of the late monarch’s last journey, as her coffin is pulled on the State Gun Carriage from the abbey to Wellington Arch before it is driven by the state hearse from London to Windsor Castle for a private burial.

As final preparations were being made for the momentous day on Sunday night, world leaders enjoyed a reception hosted by the new Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Thousands of people, meanwhile, were already camping out along the procession route in a bid to get a good position from which to pay their respects on Monday.

Members of the public were still viewing the coffin in state late into Sunday night (REUTERS)

People have already started lining The Mall ahead of the ceremony (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The historic day itself will begin with the current lying-in-state at Westminster Abbey being drawn to a close at 6.30am.

Shortly before 10.30am, the Queen’s oak coffin will be lifted from the catafalque and – still draped in the royal standard and bearing the imperial state crown, orb and sceptre – placed upon gun carriage.

Exactly 142 Royal Navy sailors will then haul the carriage through Parliament Square to the abbey.

They will be proceeded by a massed pipes and drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and some 200 musicians from the Royal Air Force.

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

To the rear of the carriage will be the Queen’s four children, including King Charles, and grandchildren, including Prince William and Harry. The short 10 minute route will be lined with military personal.

Beginning at 11am, the funeral service will be conducted by the dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with lreadings by prime minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland. A sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Speaking about the day, the man in charging of organising the whole thing, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, Earl Marshal of England, has vowed it would be a service to “unite people across the globe”.

Westminster Abbey will host the funeral service at 11am (PA Wire)

He said: “The Queen held a unique and timeless position in all our lives. This has been felt more keenly over the past few days as the world comes to terms with her demise.

“Her Majesty’s passing has left many people, across many continents, with a profound sense of loss. The respect, admiration and affection in which the Queen was held make our task both humbling and daunting — an honour and a great responsibility.”

A two-minute silence will follow the service at 11.55am with the Last Post sounding afterwards, followed by the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper.

King Charles has been meeting crowds of well wishers ahead of the service (AP)

The coffin will then be taken in procession up Whitehall, down The Mall and along Constitution Hill to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, where it will be transferred to the state hearse for the journey to Windsor.

Again, the King and other royals will follow behind the coffin for the 45-minute walk, during which guns will be fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll.

But this time, the procession will see representatives from the police, armed forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Commonwealth forces lead the way. In the rear will be a civil services contingent made up of health workers and volunteers.

The journey to Windsor will be taken along the A4, A30 and A308 – rather than the M4 – allowing more people to line the streets for a final farewell.

At Windsor, a second procession will take place the coffin is eventually lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel and a private burial takes place at 7.30pm.