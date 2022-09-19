Jump to content

Watch live as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral under way at Westminster Abbey

Oliver Browning
Monday 19 September 2022 11:35
Watch live as Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is under way at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which began at 11am, is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965 and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony, after which Her Majesty’s coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of dignitaries are attending the funeral at the Abbey, with presidents and prime ministers past and present among the 2,000-strong congregation.

The service began after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon.

He was accompanied by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and by other members of his family.

Prince Andrew was seen fighting back tears as he walked behind his mother’s coffin.

World leaders, including Joe Biden, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, and Italy’s Sergio Mattarella are among those present at Westminster Abbey.

The doors of the church opened as early as 8am, ahead of the arrival of the first mourners.

To begin proceedings, the King’s Guards trooped through the gates and the first mourners started arriving to take their seat some three hours before the service begins.

Elsewhere, huge crowds have poured into London to pay their respects to the Queen and city authorities announced shortly after 9am that all public viewing areas around the capital have already hit capacity.

