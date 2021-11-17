The Queen has been seen at her first official engagement after missing a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph because of a sprained back.

The monarch was photographed standing and smiling while meeting Britain’s most senior uniformed military adviser at Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old met Gen Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff.

Concern over the Queen’s health has been heightened since last month, when she spent a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace described as “preliminary checks”.

Doctors advised her to rest and not travel.

She also cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and missed the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which she had been planning to attend.

Three weeks ago, medical experts advised her also to undertake only “desk-based duties” and to rest for at least another two weeks.

But at the time, the palace said it was her “firm intention” to be at the Remembrance Sunday event.

Then last week Prince Charles reassured a wellwisher about his mother, saying: “She’s alright, thank you.”

The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch last appeared at a public event on 19 October, when she hosted a drinks reception at Windsor for billionaire business leaders.