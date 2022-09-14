Petition for annual ‘Queen Elizabeth II Day’ bank holiday reaches 120,000 signatures
Holiday on date of monarch’s death would allow ‘nation to come together and celebrate’ her life, campaign says
A petition calling for a new bank holiday in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II has received over 120,000 signatures.
The campaign proposes a Queen Elizabeth II Day to take place on 8 September, the date of the monarch’s death, to mark her passing and 70 years served as British head of state.
The petition was created on Change.org by John Harris, who wrote: “I believe we need a new public bank holiday to mark our greatest sovereign’s lifetime.”
He added: “Queen Elizabeth II is our longest reigning monarch, and arguably the nation’s and the world’s most popular ever monarch.
“In the words of [French] President Macron, “To you, she was your Queen, to us, she was the Queen… The most constant symbol of Great Britain.”
He said the day would be “for our nation to come together and celebrate both the life of the Queen, and our gratitude for the institution of our Royal Family.”
Harris noted that Britain has fewer bank holidays compared to other European countries, such as France, which has 11 and Spain which has 14.
England and Wales have eight bank holidays, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland has 10.
The petition had been signed by more than 120,000 people as of Wednesday afternoon, with many leaving tributes for the late Queen.
One person wrote: “The Queen was a vision of comfort and resolution during times of stress and strife. She should be admired for her dedication and service.”
Another said: “I believe our Queen should be remembered and honoured by this and future generations.”
Another added: “It would be a wonderful to honour Queen Elizabeth II.“
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on 8 September aged 96.
Her funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, which will be a national bank holiday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies