Petition for annual ‘Queen Elizabeth II Day’ bank holiday reaches 120,000 signatures

A petition calling for a new bank holiday in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II has received over 120,000 signatures.

The campaign proposes a Queen Elizabeth II Day to take place on 8 September, the date of the monarch’s death, to mark her passing and 70 years served as British head of state.

The petition was created on Change.org by John Harris, who wrote: “I believe we need a new public bank holiday to mark our greatest sovereign’s lifetime.”

He added: “Queen Elizabeth II is our longest reigning monarch, and arguably the nation’s and the world’s most popular ever monarch.

“In the words of [French] President Macron, “To you, she was your Queen, to us, she was the Queen… The most constant symbol of Great Britain.”

He said the day would be “for our nation to come together and celebrate both the life of the Queen, and our gratitude for the institution of our Royal Family.”

Harris noted that Britain has fewer bank holidays compared to other European countries, such as France, which has 11 and Spain which has 14.

England and Wales have eight bank holidays, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland has 10.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September (Getty Images)

The petition had been signed by more than 120,000 people as of Wednesday afternoon, with many leaving tributes for the late Queen.

One person wrote: “The Queen was a vision of comfort and resolution during times of stress and strife. She should be admired for her dedication and service.”

Another said: “I believe our Queen should be remembered and honoured by this and future generations.”

Another added: “It would be a wonderful to honour Queen Elizabeth II.“

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on 8 September aged 96.

Her funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, which will be a national bank holiday.