Queen to be buried with Prince Philip at Windsor

National two-minute silence to be held after late monarch’s state funeral

Rory Sullivan
Thursday 15 September 2022 18:00
Comments
Aerial footage shows queue to see Queen lying-in-state from start to finish

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried beside her late husband Prince Philip at Windsor, Buckingham Palace has said.

The longest-reigning British monarch died in Scotland last Thursday, leading to an outpouring of grief across the nation.

Over the weekend, large crowds assembled by the side of the road as her cortège wound its way from Balmoral Estate to Edinburgh.

After being brought down to London, the Queen’s coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall. Tens of thousands of people have queued for hours to pay their respects to the popular monarch.

Officials estimate that as many as 750,000 members of the public could view the coffin before the lying in state ends early on Monday morning.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

(AP)

The late sovereign’s state funeral will then be held at 11am on Monday at Westminster Abbey, the same church where Elizabeth was coronated in 1953. Dozens of world leaders are expected to travel to the British capital for the historic occasion.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed more details about Monday’s funeral and the ceremony that will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later that day.

The Last Post will sound at the end of the state funeral service and will be followed by a national two-minute silence.

The Queen’s body will then travel by gun carriage in a procession to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, with Big Ben tolling every minute in her honour.

A state hearse will convey her coffin to Windsor Castle, where another solemn procession will take place. This will be followed by a service at St George’s Chapel, which will make the end of the public ceremonial arrangements in Windsor.

Afterwards, a private burial service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, attended by King Charles III and his family.

The Queen will be buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, her late husband of 73 years, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, were also laid to rest there.

