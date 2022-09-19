Big Ben fails to chime after minute’s silence for the Queen

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Big Ben failed to chime before and after Sunday’s one minute silence for Queen Elizabeth II to mark the end of the nationwide vigil.

The clock tower in London was due to chime at 8pm as the nation came together during a national moment of reflection for Britain's longest-serving monarch who died on 8 September aged 96 at Balmoral, Scotland.

Prime minister Liz Truss stood outside 10 Downing Street with her head bowed along with husband Hugh O’Leary, while mourners waiting in serpentine queues to see the Queen’s coffin stood still for a minute.

However, the Big Ben failed to chime before and after the silence as originally planned due to a “technical” snag.

A parliament spokesperson said they are “investigating this as a matter of urgency” but are confident it will not affect the tolling on Monday during the state funeral procession.

The Big Ben will toll every minute as the monarch’s funeral procession departs from Westminster Abbey, where she has been lying in state since Thursday for mourners to pay their last respect.

On Sunday, US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the Queen’s coffin at Westminister Hall to pay their respects.

The queue for mourners to visit the late monarch’s coffin lying in state was closed at 10.45pm on Sunday and the hall will be closed to visitors still in the queue at 6.30am.

Her coffin will be transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to the Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of dignitaries, including presidents and prime ministers across the world are due to attend the service at the Abbey.

The Queen’s elaborate state funeral will begin at 11am with an hour-long service on Monday. Before the service, the tenor bell will toll every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.

At 11.55am, the Last Post will mark the beginning of a nationwide two-minute silence. The Queen’s Piper will then play Reveille, the national anthem and a lament to bring the service to a close at around 12pm.