What is the Long Walk at Windsor Castle?

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, will be laid to rest on Monday in one of the biggest state funerals the world has seen.

Her Majesty, 96, died at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September after 70 years on the throne, setting in motion 11 days of mourning as the nation came together to remember an extraordinary public servant whose tenure stretched from the demise of the British Empire to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her funeral today will see her coffin transported the short distance from Westminster Hall in central London – where she has laid in state for five days, attracting huge queues of mourners – to Westminster Abbey on the other side of Parliament Square.

The two-hour service will be presided over by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, and attended by over 2,000 guests, including many of the Queen’s former prime ministers and a number of serving world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron, who have flown in to pay their respects.

You can see the full order of service here.

Once this morning’s proceedings have been concluded, Her Majesty’s coffin will be transported from the abbey, along Horse Guards Parade and The Mall, past Buckingham Palace and on to the Wellington Arch at the far end of Green Park, the monument erected to honour the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

Big Ben will toll at one-minute intervals as the procession continues, while gun salutes ring out from Hyde Park.

The state hearse will then join a westward-bound convoy leading the Queen to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, home to the royal family for over 1,000 years and Elizabeth II’s residence during the Second World War.

The motorcade is expected to arrive in Windsor at around 3pm this afternoon, where the hearse will approach the historic fortress via the Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

At this stage, a new procession will commence carrying the coffin along the famous Long Walk, a three-mile, tree-lined avenue leading from Snow Hill – where Henry VIII is said to have awaited news of the execution of his second wife, Anne Boleyn – through Windsor Great Park towards the castle itself.

Members of the armed forces, the emergency services and royal household staff will line the path.

The promenade through the park was first created by King Charles II in 1680, carving a route through what were then the royal hunting forests and through which a herd of 500 deer still roam freely to this day.

The Princess and Prince of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerge from Windsor Castle to view the floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II left by members of the pubic on Saturday 10 September 2022 (Chris Jackson/Getty)

It was extended to its present length in 1683, Queen Anne had a formal road built along its course in 1710 to accommodate horse-drawn carriages and a copper statue of King George III on horseback was added to meet visitors to the castle in 1831, intended to honour that monarch’s particular affection for Windsor and its grounds.

The Long Walk has often been the focal point for celebrations throughout Elizabeth II’s reign but has not hosted an event approaching the scale of Monday’s funeral since the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018, when as many as 100,000 spectators convened to wish the young couple well.

The private committal service will take place at St George’s Chapel at 4pm this afternoon, presided over by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, which will see Queen Elizabeth II finally laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Phillip, who died in April last year.