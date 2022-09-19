Spider spotted on top of Queen’s coffin at Westminster Abbey funeral
Social media users spotted the spider crawling on the Queen’s coffin during her funeral service
A spider has been spotted crawling across Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral.
Several people on social media noted the appearance of the insect inching its way across a piece of card placed with the flowers on top of the coffin, alongside the crown.
“Did anyone else spot the spider catching a ride on Queen Elizabeth II coffin?” one Twitter user asked.
The Queen’s funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey in London and is being attended by 2,000 mourners.
