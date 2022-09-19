Spider spotted on top of Queen’s coffin at Westminster Abbey funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A spider has been spotted crawling across Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral.

Several people on social media noted the appearance of the insect inching its way across a piece of card placed with the flowers on top of the coffin, alongside the crown.

“Did anyone else spot the spider catching a ride on Queen Elizabeth II coffin?” one Twitter user asked.

The Queen’s funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey in London and is being attended by 2,000 mourners.