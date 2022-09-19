Jump to content

Spider spotted on top of Queen’s coffin at Westminster Abbey funeral

Social media users spotted the spider crawling on the Queen’s coffin during her funeral service

Furvah Shah
Monday 19 September 2022 11:43
A spider has been spotted crawling across Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral.

Several people on social media noted the appearance of the insect inching its way across a piece of card placed with the flowers on top of the coffin, alongside the crown.

“Did anyone else spot the spider catching a ride on Queen Elizabeth II coffin?” one Twitter user asked.

The Queen’s funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey in London and is being attended by 2,000 mourners.

