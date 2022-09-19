Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

From city centre screens to airports, Britons watch historic funeral for Queen

Crowds witness ceremony in pubs and squares

Alastair Jamieson
Monday 19 September 2022 13:33
Comments
<p>Crowds watch the funeral on large screen in London’s Hyde Park on Monday </p>

Crowds watch the funeral on large screen in London’s Hyde Park on Monday

(AFP via Getty Images)

From giant screens in city centres to mobile phone livestreams, tens of thousands watched the Queen’s funeral while on the move on Monday.

The ceremony was broadcast live at around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK, and on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.

Several big screens were also set up in London’s Hyde Park and in the centre of Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle among other cities.

Passengers flying long-haul on British Airways were able to watch the service on inflight entertainment screens while those on the ground at Gatwick Airport gathered around screens in departure lounges.

Recommended

Plenty more watched the funeral from overseas, including in expat bars in Spain and elsewhere.

Many mourners travelling to London resorted to watching proceedings on their mobiles due to railway disruption.

No trains could enter or leave Paddington station, west London, from 6.30am because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station. Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line were expected to be disrupted for the rest of Monday.

Gaby Thomas, 29, who travelled from Castle Cary, Somerset, said: "It’s just about being there. We were meant to arrive in Paddington at about 8.30am. We are still hoping to catch the end of the procession.”

Mike Brooke, 69, from Walker, Newcastle, joined the First Battalion Light Infantry in 1970 and later served with the Territorial Army and was with members of the Joint Ex-Services Association guarding the War Memorial in Old Eldon Square.

Members of the public watch Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on a tv screen in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

(Getty Images)

Recommended

He said: "It’s most important we gave our respects up in the North East, not a lot of people have been able to travel down to London. Old Eldon Square is very close to our hearts."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in