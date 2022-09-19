From city centre screens to airports, Britons watch historic funeral for Queen
Crowds witness ceremony in pubs and squares
From giant screens in city centres to mobile phone livestreams, tens of thousands watched the Queen’s funeral while on the move on Monday.
The ceremony was broadcast live at around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK, and on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.
Several big screens were also set up in London’s Hyde Park and in the centre of Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle among other cities.
Passengers flying long-haul on British Airways were able to watch the service on inflight entertainment screens while those on the ground at Gatwick Airport gathered around screens in departure lounges.
Plenty more watched the funeral from overseas, including in expat bars in Spain and elsewhere.
Many mourners travelling to London resorted to watching proceedings on their mobiles due to railway disruption.
No trains could enter or leave Paddington station, west London, from 6.30am because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station. Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line were expected to be disrupted for the rest of Monday.
Gaby Thomas, 29, who travelled from Castle Cary, Somerset, said: "It’s just about being there. We were meant to arrive in Paddington at about 8.30am. We are still hoping to catch the end of the procession.”
Mike Brooke, 69, from Walker, Newcastle, joined the First Battalion Light Infantry in 1970 and later served with the Territorial Army and was with members of the Joint Ex-Services Association guarding the War Memorial in Old Eldon Square.
He said: "It’s most important we gave our respects up in the North East, not a lot of people have been able to travel down to London. Old Eldon Square is very close to our hearts."
