Queen ‘knackered’ because of busy social life and staying up late to watch TV

The Queen is reported to be “knackered” in part for staying up late to watch television alongside her busy schedule.

Earlier this week, the monarch was forced to pull out of a trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, before spending a night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”.

After the Queen returned to Windsor the following day, royal aides decided to cut back her commitments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow at the end of the month.

The Sunday Times has now reported that the Queen is exhausted as she was maintaining a busy timetable of private commitments - as well as staying up late to watch TV.

The newspaper said the Queen has had “a constant flow of lunches and dinners with family and friends” this month because “she does not want to dine alone”.

Since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April, the Queen is said to have been trying to keep busy.

A source close to the royal family said she often whiles away evenings watching TV with Mabel Anderson, 95, the nanny who looked after her children.

The source told The Sunday Times: “The Queen rings her up sometimes and Mabel goes and watches television with her. They are very cosy.”

Police drama Line of Duty and tennis star Emma Raducanu’s victory at the US open this summer are said to be among the programmes the Queen stayed up late to watch.

Earlier this week, the Queen was seen by specialists at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for “preliminary investigations” before returning home on Thursday.

It is understood the overnight stay was for practical reasons and that the Queen was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon to undertake “light duties”.

She was said to be disappointed not to be able to travel to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and reluctantly took the advice of her doctors to get more rest.

Her Majesty is due to host world leaders at the Cop26 summit in just over a week’s time.

Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – next year.

She has ruled since 1952 and was widowed earlier this year when Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April. She has cut back on her workload in recent years, but still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties.