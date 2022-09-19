Jump to content

In pictures: Remembering the Queen mother’s funeral

Late monarch’s mother died aged 101 on 30 March 2002 and likewise lay in state before service at Westminster Abbey and burial at Windsor

Charlotte Hodges,Joe Sommerlad
Monday 19 September 2022 12:35
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is being laid to rest on Monday in one of the biggest state funerals the world has ever seen.

Her Majesty, 96, passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday 8 September after 70 years on the throne, setting in motion 11 days of mourning as the nation came together to remember an extraordinary public servant.

The last time a royal funeral was held in Britain was just last April, when the Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, as the monarch herself will now be later today.

That event was necessarily pared-down because of the social restrictions then in place to tackle the spread of Covid-19, leaving the Queen a solitary figure as she grieved her closest friend and confidante in lonely isolation.

Her mother’s funeral, on 9 April 2002, was much closer to the events we will see today.

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, had passed away in her sleep at the Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, on 30 March that year at the grand old age of 101 after suffering a chest cold.

Her daughter was at her bedside in her final moments.

The Queen Mother’s coffin, decorated with the camellias she grew in the gardens of every royal household, likewise lay in state at Westminster Hall in the Palaces of Westminster, where an estimated 200,000 members of the public again queued over three days to pay their final respects to an extremely well-liked member of the royal family.

Her funeral, like her daughter’s today, took place at Westminster Abbey and saw around one million people line the streets of the capital to say goodbye, before she too was buried at St George’s in Windsor, as is the family custom.

Members of the royal family follow the gun carriage bearing the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, during the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey

(AFP/Getty)

The gun carriage bearing the Queen Mother's coffin

(AFP/Getty)

Pallbearers convey the coffin into the Abbey

(Getty)

Prince Charles observes the Queen Mother's coffin

(AFP/Getty)

The Queen Mother's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

(AFP/Getty)

The Queen offers a prayer at her late mother’s casket

(PA)

The royal family watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, is prepared to be carried from Westminster Abbey at the end of her funeral service

(AFP/Getty)

The royal family follows the Queen Mother's coffin out of Westminster Abbey after the funeral service

(AFP/Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Phillip, Prince William and Prince Charles, leaves for Windsor Castle after the state funeral

(Getty)

The Queen leaves Westminster Abbey with the Duke of Edinburgh after the funeral ceremony of the Queen Mother

(AFP/Getty)

Twenty years later, her daughter would be honoured in similar fashion.

The state gun carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard with the imperial state crown and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as it leaves Westminster Hall

(PA)

The state gun carriage carries the coffin of the Queen

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Duke of York and Prince Harry joining the procession

(James Manning/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin enters Westminster Abbey

(AP)

The service underway in Westminster Abbey

(AFP/Getty)

