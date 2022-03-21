Pubs set to open until 1am for three days to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Pubs look set to open until 1am for three days to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee, the government has announced.

Under the proposal, venues in England and Wales will be allowed to extend their operating hours from 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June, and Saturday 4 June.

Kit Malthouse, the minister for policing, said on Monday that the government wants to relax pub closing times under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, which permits extended hours at moments of local, national or international significance. An impact assessment is also being prepared, he added.

The plan come as part of a four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British ruler, became Queen on 6 February 1952 following the death of her father George VI. She was coronated more than a year later on 2 June 1953.

In June, she will become the first ever British monarch to have been on the throne for 70 years.

Home secretary Priti Patel first announced the pub hours proposal in December, praising the Queen for her “utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve throughout her remarkable reign”.

The cabinet minister added: “The platinum jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.

“This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty the Queen and mark her incredible service to our country.”

Pubs have previously been granted extensions on occasions including the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011 and the FIFA football World Cup in 2014.