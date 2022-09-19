Jump to content

‘This tops that’: Mother says paying respects to Queen was better than having her two children

Mum says viewing coffin was ‘the best thing’ she’s done in her life

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 19 September 2022 18:11
Comments
Mourner says seeing Queen's coffin was better than having her children

A mother-of-two has said seeing the Queen lying-in-state was better than giving birth to her children.

Sarah and her partner Mark were among the last people to see the Queen’s coffin ahead of her funeral on Monday morning.

The couple queued through the night after joining the line late on Sunday evening.

Blown away by her experience, Sarah said that paying her respects to the Queen was “the best thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

“Even having my children, Lily and Luca, I think this tops that,” she told BBC.

The mum said her trip down to London was last-minute, saying something “came over us and we said ‘we’ve got to go’”.

Mark said the experience was “surreal”.

Hundreds of thousands of people descended upon Westminster Hall to see the Queen’s coffin, which was on view to the public from 5pm on 14 September to 6.30am on Monday morning, the day of the funeral.

A mother-of-two has said seeing the Queen lying-in-state was better than giving birth to her children

(BBC/ Independent TV)

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel

(PA Wire)

People withstood queues of over 20 hours at some points to witness a historic period for the country.

Thousands of mourners then lined the streets to watch the Queen’s coffin pass in the royal procession on Monday.

Mourners line the Long Walk as the Queen makes her final journey to Windsor Castle

(Getty Images)

Pulled on the state gun carriage by 142 sailors and draped in the royal standard, the coffin was adorned with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

People threw flowers at the coffin and respectfully clapped for the Queen’s children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and then her grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, as they walked behind.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II.

(AP)

“I was crying buckets,” said Linda McQuaid, a 66-year-old nurse who had camped out on The Mall for two days to see the moment told The Independent. “There were tissues being passed up and down the line, people holding each other, struck by it all. I still don’t think anyone could believe what they were seeing, that this was the last goodbye.”

