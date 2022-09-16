Queue to see Queen’s coffin nears capacity as mourners warned line may be paused

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The queue to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state is near capacity as mourners are warned the line could be paused.

In its latest update, government authorities said the back of the queue is now at Southwark Park with a wait time of up to 14 hours. It added that if the park reaches capacity the line to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin would be paused.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport have said mourners should consider returning when the 4.9-mile queue has reduced.

The update comes as TfL announced three central London Tube stations will be closed for most of the morning on Monday – the day of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey – to avoid overcrowding.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that passengers will be prevented from starting or ending journeys at Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner stations.

The transport body said it “will aim to reopen stations” after the funeral to help people leaving the Westminster area.

Some mourners have waited through the night and into the early hours of the morning to pay their final respects to the Queen while her coffin remains in Westminster Hall until 6.30am on Monday, 19 September - the morning of the funeral. Some could be seen wrapped in thick scarves to keep them warm against the chilly temperatures this morning.

