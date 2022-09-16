Queue to see Queen’s coffin paused for at least six hours as capacity reached

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The queue to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state has been paused for at least six hours.

Southwark Park, which marks the end of the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, is at “full capacity,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens,” the DCMS added.

In its latest update, the DCMS said mourners face at least a 14-hour wait to enter Westminster Hall as the queue stretches 4.9 miles.

People continue to enter Southwark Park to queue to see the lying in state at Westminster Hall despite instructions from the government that entry to the line has been paused until at least 4pm on Friday.

A queue attendant told the PA news agency they had yet to receive any instructions to close the gate and stop any more people joining the queue.

Hundreds of people continue to file through the gate into the park.

The update comes as TfL announced three central London Tube stations will be closed for most of the morning on Monday – the day of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey – to avoid overcrowding.

People queue on Lambeth Bridge through the night to pay their respects to the Queen (REUTERS)

Transport for London (TfL) announced that passengers will be prevented from starting or ending journeys at Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner stations.

The transport body said it “will aim to reopen stations” after the funeral to help people leaving the Westminster area.

Some mourners have waited through the night and into the early hours of the morning to pay their final respects to the Queen while her coffin remains in Westminster Hall until 6.30am on Monday, 19 September - the morning of the funeral. Some could be seen wrapped in thick scarves to keep them warm against the chilly temperatures this morning.

Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the back of the queue just before 3pm on Thursday.

The mother-of-three said: “My sons think I'm mad because I have come to London to stand in a queue which some people say could be 30 hours long.

“Last night I thought about it and I made the decision to come first thing this morning. I just thought that I needed to come.

“We will never see this again. She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.

The Queen has been lying-in-state since Wednesday

“Look at all these people who have shown up to queue - she has made them happy.

“She may be the Queen but she is also somebody's mum, aunty and granny. I just think she is part of us as well. We have been lucky to have her.”

Firefighters were seen handing out bottles of water, volunteers from the Samaritans were available and there was a noticeable presence of stewards, police and portable toilets along the route.

In the early hours of this morning, two police officers were stabbed in Leicester Square. The officers were both hospitalised while a male suspect was tasered and is also receiving treatment in hospital.

William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, react as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall (Getty Images)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack and called for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

He said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling. These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack. Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“I have spoken with the new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley about this awful incident and remain in close contact.

“Attacks against the police will not be tolerated and any perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law.”