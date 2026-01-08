Queen describes reading charity’s mission as ‘more urgent than ever’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has underscored the "more urgent than ever" mission of her charity, The Queen's Reading Room, as it marks its fifth anniversary, asserting that "books do make life better."

Founded by Camilla during lockdown, the initiative has grown into a global charity, connecting over 186,000 book enthusiasts across more than 180 countries. Despite this reach, the King's consort voiced concern over plummeting global reading rates.

In the UK, only one in two adults reads a book annually, with 46 per cent struggling to finish due to distractions. The charity's anniversary motto, "Make Room for Reading," encourages just five minutes of daily reading, akin to 10,000 steps or five portions of fruit and vegetables, aiming to "light little fires" through small, positive changes.

Neuroscience research highlights the immediate benefits of brief fiction reading: a nearly 20 per cent reduction in stress, 11 per cent improvement in concentration, and decreased loneliness. Globally, Unicef reported an estimated 70 per cent of 10-year-olds in low and middle-income countries could not comprehend a simple written story in 2022, a significant rise from 57 per cent pre-pandemic.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla marked the fifth anniversary of her Reading Room book club ( PA )

Reflecting on its origins, Camilla stated in remarks released to the Press Association: "Five years ago, I founded a book club in lockdown, in the hope that others might derive as much enjoyment from good literature as I do. Since those humble beginnings, that book club has grown into a global charity, supporting a community of book lovers, united by a shared belief in the power of reading."

She added: "I am so proud of what my charity has achieved, reaching millions of people, staging remarkable events and partnering with incredible organisations to bring books to people who need them most. Its groundbreaking research has confirmed what many of us always felt: reading truly changes how we perceive, how we think and how we connect. At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity’s mission feels more urgent than ever. Books do make life better, and this is only the beginning."

Vicki Perrin, the charity's chief executive, lauded the Queen for bringing her "special magic" to the organisation, emphasising that it remains "very much" Camilla's "baby." Ms Perrin confirmed that the Queen personally selects all the books featured in the club.

Ms Perrin elaborated: "She founded the charity. It’s very much her baby… She still chooses all of the books that are featured on the book club, and is by far the most well-read person I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet. Often, when I go in to see her, the defining image of Her Majesty is in her armchair with piles and piles of books on the side table and on the floor by her feet, and she’s talking about this latest one that she’s read, and she’s got a proof of a new book that’s coming out, and that she’s really enjoying."

open image in gallery Queen Camilla meets author Charlie Mackesy and his dog Barney as she hosts a reception at Clarence House in London ( PA )

The CEO also highlighted the charity's impact, noting letters from around the world describing the "transformative" effect of incorporating more reading into lives. Ms Perrin described current reading levels as a "reading crisis," expressing deep concern over falling rates among children. The National Literacy Trust, with Camilla as patron, reported that only 32.7% of UK children and young people aged eight to 18 enjoyed reading in 2025, the lowest figure since 2005.

The project began in 2020 when Camilla shared a list of nine favourite books, "literally scribbled on a piece of paper" during the first lockdown. Officially launched on Instagram in January 2021, it evolved into a community hub featuring Camilla’s recommendations and author interviews. Over five years, the Queen has personally recommended 76 books, including Dame Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror And The Light and Delia Owens’ Where The Crawdads Sing. Popular choices include Anthony Horowitz’s Magpie Murders and Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet.

In 2023, the book club transitioned into The Queen’s Reading Room charity, expanding its reach to host an annual literary festival, launch a podcast, and introduce The Queen’s Reading Room Medal to honour local reading champions. The charity has also donated over 2,300 books to 11 grassroots locations, including 1,400 to inpatients at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, and supports reading groups in St Mungo’s homeless shelters and domestic violence refuges.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla places books in a donation point for The Queen's Reading Room, which will be distributed with all books donated during the festival to The Elm Foundation service users ( PA )

Ms Perrin shared how staff at St Mungo’s observed reading groups "lit something up" in individuals at high risk of returning to the streets. "It’s really about setting little fires... creating those moments where we assist and help partners incubate those ideas which are going to be transformative," she concluded, underscoring the charity's vital role. The King, the Princess of Wales and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians have also contributed selections.