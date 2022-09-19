Guests arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s state funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral service will begin at 11am and politicians, royal family members and key workers will be among the 2,000 attendees.

Labour leader Keir Starmer and London mayor Sadiq Khan have already arrived at the abbey, with many world leaders first going to the Royal Hospital Chelsea before travelling to the funeral.

Carole and Michael Middleton, the parents of the Princess of Wales, have also arrived at the church as has the Queen Consort’s son, food critic Tom Parker-Bowles.

The first people to arrive at the funeral were Pranav Bhanot and Nancy O’Neill, who are attending after being named in the late Queen’s birthday honours, arrived at the abbey at around 8am.

Ms O’Neill is a long-serving nurse, recognised for her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Mr Bhanot helped to deliver 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.

They are among around 200 key workers and volunteers who have been invited to the service.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer arrives at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS/John Sibley)

Crowds of mourners have filled the streets of London, Windsor and other royal sites around the UK on the bank holiday, and the service is expected to be viewed by millions worldwide.

In London, thousands of people have already lined the route along the barriers ahead of the procession and London’s City Hall have said that all public viewing areas for funeral procession are now full.

Guests arrive for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London (PA)

People gather to watch the funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Parliament Square in London (REUTERS)

At 8.20am security staff allowed members of the public through the barriers near the Queen Victoria memorial before shut down The Mall at 9am.