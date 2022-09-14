Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The day the Queen was shot at during 1981 birthday parade

Seventeen-year-old man fired gun at monarch six times before he was seized by police and guardsman

Aisha Rimi
Wednesday 14 September 2022 20:32
Comments
Resurfaced clip shows assassination attempt on the Queen at Trooping the Colour 1981

The year 1981 was significant for the royal family in more ways than one – Prince Charles married Diana, Princess of Wales, and a man tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.

Marcus Sarjeant, who was 17 years old at the time, fired six blank cartridges at the Queen as she rode past crowds on horseback during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The shots startled the Queen’s horse, but she was able to bring it back under control within a few seconds.

At the time of the incident, the Queen had rode down the Mall and was turning into a crowded Horseguards’ Parade.

Marcus Sarjeant joined the anti-royalist movement in 1980

(PA)

Recommended

The monarch was visibly shaken by the incident, but quickly recovered and comforted her 19-year-old horse, Burmese, which she had ridden in birthday parades since 1969.

Despite the incident, the procession continued as planned and she returned to the Palace by the same route.

Mr Sarjeant, who was from Kent, had joined parts of the British military to little success, before becoming a member of the anti-royalist movement in 1980.

After he was unable to buy ammunition for his father’s handgun, Mr Sargeant ordered two imitation Colt Python revolvers which could only fire blanks.

Before the ceremony, he sent a letter to Buckingham Palace with the message: “Your Majesty. Don’t go to the Trooping the Colour ceremony because there is an assassin set up to kill you, waiting just outside the palace.”

The Queen never replied to Mr Sarjeant’s apology letter

(PA)

However, the letter arrived three days after the incident.

As he was seized by a guardsman and police, the young man told them: “I wanted to be famous. I wanted to be a somebody.”

He was eventually sentenced to prison and spent three years at HMP Grendon Underwood and was released in 1982, aged 20.

Recommended

He changed his name and began a new life. He also wrote to the Queen to apologise, but received no reply.

His current whereabouts are not known to the public.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in