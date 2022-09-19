Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Britain holds two-minute silence marking end of Queen’s state funeral

The Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen’s ‘abundant life and loving service’

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 19 September 2022 12:27
Comments
Prince Andrew fights back tears as Queen's coffin carried into Westminster Abbey

The nation fell silent for two minutes today to honour Queen Elizabeth II at the end of her state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

At 11.55am, just before the end of the service, the Dean of Westminster led the congregation in the quiet moment following the state funeral which included readings from prime minister Liz Truss and Baroness Scotland.

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the Last Post following the Archbishop of Canterbury's commendation over the Queen's coffin and a blessing pronounced by the Dean.

The silence followed across the country before Reveille was sounded by the trumpeters. The National Anthem was then sung in the Abbey.

King Charles looked very emotional during the singing of the national anthem at Westminster Abbey. Charles remained silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along.

Recommended

Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he stared straight ahead while a piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep. A card in the flowers on top of the coffin read simply: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.’’

Members of staff at Buckingham Palace have lined up in front of the building to pay their respects to the Queen. The procession is expected to pass by the palace shortly before 1pm on its journey to Windsor.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives a reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chefs, butlers and police officers are among the staff standing in front of the Queen's main residence.

The Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen's “abundant life and loving service” as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

In his sermon, the archbishop said: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

“But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten.

King Charles leads the funeral party into the royal procession

(Getty Images)

“The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.

“She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

He added: “Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen,” for late monarch.

Thousands gathered in Westminster Abbey to honour the late monarch

(The Independent)

King Charles led the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before the service. Princes William and Harry joined their father on the short walk over to the cathedral, where 2,000 mourners - including world leaders - have gathered to attend their grandmother’s funeral.

Recommended

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Earl of Wessex marched alongside the King while Peter Phillips was also behind the quartet.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte entered the service between their parents behind the Queen's coffin as part of a solemn procession through Westminster Abbey.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in