Britain holds two-minute silence marking end of Queen’s state funeral
The Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen’s ‘abundant life and loving service’
The nation fell silent for two minutes today to honour Queen Elizabeth II at the end of her state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.
At 11.55am, just before the end of the service, the Dean of Westminster led the congregation in the quiet moment following the state funeral which included readings from prime minister Liz Truss and Baroness Scotland.
State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the Last Post following the Archbishop of Canterbury's commendation over the Queen's coffin and a blessing pronounced by the Dean.
The silence followed across the country before Reveille was sounded by the trumpeters. The National Anthem was then sung in the Abbey.
King Charles looked very emotional during the singing of the national anthem at Westminster Abbey. Charles remained silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along.
Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he stared straight ahead while a piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep. A card in the flowers on top of the coffin read simply: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.’’
Members of staff at Buckingham Palace have lined up in front of the building to pay their respects to the Queen. The procession is expected to pass by the palace shortly before 1pm on its journey to Windsor.
Chefs, butlers and police officers are among the staff standing in front of the Queen's main residence.
The Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen's “abundant life and loving service” as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”
In his sermon, the archbishop said: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.
“But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten.
“The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.
“She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”
He added: “Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen,” for late monarch.
King Charles led the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before the service. Princes William and Harry joined their father on the short walk over to the cathedral, where 2,000 mourners - including world leaders - have gathered to attend their grandmother’s funeral.
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Earl of Wessex marched alongside the King while Peter Phillips was also behind the quartet.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte entered the service between their parents behind the Queen's coffin as part of a solemn procession through Westminster Abbey.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies