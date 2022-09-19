Britain holds two-minute silence marking end of Queen’s state funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation fell silent for two minutes today to honour Queen Elizabeth II at the end of her state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

At 11.55am, just before the end of the service, the Dean of Westminster led the congregation in the quiet moment following the state funeral which included readings from prime minister Liz Truss and Baroness Scotland.

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the Last Post following the Archbishop of Canterbury's commendation over the Queen's coffin and a blessing pronounced by the Dean.

The silence followed across the country before Reveille was sounded by the trumpeters. The National Anthem was then sung in the Abbey.

King Charles looked very emotional during the singing of the national anthem at Westminster Abbey. Charles remained silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along.

Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he stared straight ahead while a piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep. A card in the flowers on top of the coffin read simply: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.’’

Members of staff at Buckingham Palace have lined up in front of the building to pay their respects to the Queen. The procession is expected to pass by the palace shortly before 1pm on its journey to Windsor.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives a reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chefs, butlers and police officers are among the staff standing in front of the Queen's main residence.

The Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen's “abundant life and loving service” as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

In his sermon, the archbishop said: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

“But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten.

King Charles leads the funeral party into the royal procession (Getty Images)

“The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.

“She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

He added: “Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen,” for late monarch.

Thousands gathered in Westminster Abbey to honour the late monarch (The Independent)

King Charles led the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before the service. Princes William and Harry joined their father on the short walk over to the cathedral, where 2,000 mourners - including world leaders - have gathered to attend their grandmother’s funeral.

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Earl of Wessex marched alongside the King while Peter Phillips was also behind the quartet.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte entered the service between their parents behind the Queen's coffin as part of a solemn procession through Westminster Abbey.