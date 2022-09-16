Double queues introduced in Westminster Hall to speed up wait to see Queen’s coffin

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Double queues have been introduced for mourners wishing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state inside Westminster Hall.

Officials are now directing people to two lines on either side of the Queen’s coffin so twice as many people can pay their respects as waiting times grow to around 14 hours.

Tens of thousands of people are trying to see Her Majesty’s coffin before Monday 19 September, the day of her funeral.

The queue to get into Westminster Hall has now been paused after the line reached capacity in Southwark Park on Friday morning.

Mourners hoping to see the coffin were warned the queue, now at least five miles long, would be paused for six hours or more.

Many have waited day and night in the queue lining the River Thames and surpassing multiple monuments such as the National Theatre, London Bridge and HMS Belfast.

People queue facing Parliament to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at the Palace of Westminster in London (EPA)

“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” says official government advice.

Once inside and after airport-style security checks, mourners are able to walk past the coffin. It is guarded by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

There are strict restrictions on what members of the public can bring into Westminster Hall, with one small bag allowed and bans on tributes like flowers, candles, toys and flags.

People queue in their thousands to pay their respects to the late Queen (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mourners are also not permitted to film, take photographs or use mobile phones in the security search area and inside the Hall.

Her Majesty lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday 14 September and will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday.