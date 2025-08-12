Drivers caught behind wheel of unroadworthy vehicles up 52% in a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of motorists caught driving unroadworthy vehicles jumped by 52% last year, new figures show, sparking fears that law-abiding road users are being put at “serious risk”.

A total of 13,109 British drivers were convicted of the offence in 2024, official data obtained by the RAC revealed.

This is up from 8,614 during the previous 12 months.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency statistics, released in response to a freedom of information request, show the number of penalty point endorsements issued for driving vehicles with defective brakes, tyres, steering or other problems.

The offence attracts three penalty points which stay on drivers’ licences for four years.

As the figures only reflect those caught, the RAC believes they represent the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to the number of unroadworthy vehicles being used.

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Nick Mullender said: “The steep increase in drivers receiving points on their licences for unroadworthy vehicles is a cause for alarm, as it could indicate more drivers are running the gauntlet and driving unsafe vehicles – although it’s also possible more drivers are being caught by the police.

“Whether it’s brakes, tyres, steering or something else, every mechanical component in a vehicle plays a critical role in ensuring it can be driven safely and confidently.

“By getting behind the wheel of vehicles that are defective, a minority of drivers are needlessly putting the law-abiding majority at serious risk.

“For every person caught there will doubtless be more who are knowingly in charge of unroadworthy vehicles that could be involved in completely avoidable collisions in the future.

“We strongly urge drivers to keep on top of routine maintenance and get any issues checked by a well-qualified mobile mechanic or reputable garage.”

Chief Superintendent Marc Clothier, part of the portfolio for roads policing at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “These figures are shocking.

“If you are driving an unroadworthy vehicle with defects such as tyres or brakes, you are not only putting yourself at risk but you are putting the lives of other road users at risk too.

“Ensuring your vehicle is roadworthy and safe to drive is your responsibility and we would encourage everyone to routinely check their vehicle before getting behind the wheel.”