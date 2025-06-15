Drivers warned over MOT ‘advisory apathy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in six (17%) drivers who ignore MOT advisories experience a vehicle breakdown or crash as a result, a survey suggests.

The RAC, which commissioned the poll, said it is “vital drivers keep a close eye” on any issues raised.

MOTs check a number of vehicle parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards.

A vehicle with major problems will fail the test.

Drivers often also receive a list of advisories for minor issues they are not required to resolve immediately.

Examples include tyre tread close to the legal limit, brake pads almost worn out, and small oil leaks.

Some 44% of the 1,460 drivers surveyed who had a vehicle put through an MOT in the previous year said the test resulted in one or more advisories.

The warnings were not acted on by 54% of these respondents.

Some 17% of this group went on to suffer a vehicle breakdown or collision as a consequence.

Separate Department for Transport figures show 39 people were killed and a further 1,865 were injured in crashes on Britain’s roads in 2023 in which vehicle defects were a contributory factor.

The total number of casualties was the highest since 2018.

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Nick Mullender warned that MOT advisories “demand attention” because they mean a vehicle “isn’t in the best of health”.

He said: “Unfortunately, our research suggests there’s a lot of troubling advisory apathy among drivers.

“Advisories indicate the potential for the vehicle to become unroadworthy in a matter of months or even weeks, depending on the nature of the issue and how often the vehicle is driven.

“It’s crucial that drivers keep a close eye on any flagged items.”

He added: “An MOT is the most basic of roadworthiness checks, and no replacement for a proper service by a qualified mechanic.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Online95 between May 23 and June 1.