Former Race Across The World competitor dies in car crash aged 24

Former Race Across The World contestant Sam Gardiner has died in a car crash.

The 24-year-old was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday night when his car left the road and rolled before landing on its side, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was the only person in the car and he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on Thursday, his family said in a statement.

In a statement, his mother Jo, who appeared with him in the second series of the travel competition, and his father Andrew, said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident.

“Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special. Sam was adored by his family. As a son, brother and nephew, he was loyal, funny and fiercely protective.

“He did Race Across The World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel. He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland.

“Sam brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts. We will miss him endlessly, but we’ll also remember him with smiles, tall tales, and a depth of love that will never fade.”

