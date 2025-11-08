Starmer said to be facing plots to oust him, as Labour welcomes back rebel MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour MPs are plotting to oust Sir Keir Starmer, reports suggest, even as the Prime Minister has welcomed rebellious backbenchers back into the fold.

The new intake of Labour parliamentarians are among those said to be discussing the mechanics of a future coup, according to the i Paper.

It comes amid despair about the party’s poll ratings and discontent that the Government may break Labour’s manifesto promise not to raise income tax.

At the same time, Labour has restored the whip to four MPs who led the charge in rebelling against the Government’s plans to reform benefits.

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell had the whip suspended in July.

They are all understood to have returned to the Parliamentary Labour Party after discussions with chief whip Jonathan Reynolds on Friday.

More than 100 Labour MPs joined the rebels in threatening to block welfare reforms being spearheaded by ministers earlier this year, over fears they would harm people claiming disability benefits.

The three MPs, aside from York Central MP Ms Maskell, were first elected at last year’s election.

She told the PA news agency she was “Labour to the core and will always stand up for Labour values”, after having the whip restored.

“I am grateful that the whip has rightfully been restored and want to especially thank all those who have been so kind to me over the last few months,” Ms Maskell added.

The Prime Minister, who has been at the Cop30 climate summit in Brazil this week, has found himself beset with a series of challenges on his return.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has apologised after being found by a probe to have “unknowingly” breached the governance code on public appointments.

She had failed to declare that she received £2,900 in donations from her pick to chair the new football watchdog.

The Tories are also calling for Sir Keir to face further scrutiny from the Government’s ethics adviser, as he has also received donations from David Kogan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy has meanwhile come under fire for how he dealt with the mistaken release of a prisoner from HMP Wandsworth in south west London.

The prisoner, 24-year-old Algerian sex offender Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, was returned to the jail on Friday.

But Mr Lammy has been criticised for his decision not to address the blunder when he appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions, despite having been briefed about it.

Lucy Powell, the newly elected Labour deputy leader, has meanwhile urged the Government not to raise taxes at the coming Budget, amid speculation Chancellor Rachel Reeves is plotting to hike income tax.

Breaking Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT could damage “trust in politics”, Ms Powell warned.

Ahead of the November 26 Budget, Ms Reeves is reportedly planning to limit the amount of tax-free pension contributions earners can make.

According to The Times, the Chancellor plans to cap the amount of someone’s salary that can be sacrificed for extra pension contributions before national insurance contributions are incurred to £2,000 a year.