Starmer criticised over action against Labour rebels

Sir Keir Starmer was wrong to carry out a purge of persistent rebels, one of the MPs stripped of the Labour whip said.

Rachael Maskell, who spearheaded plans to halt the Government’s welfare reforms, had the whip suspended alongside Neil Duncan-Jordan, Brian Leishman and Chris Hinchliff.

Responding to Sir Keir’s attempt to assert his authority over the party, York Central MP Ms Maskell said: “On this occasion, I don’t think he’s got it right.”

She told the BBC: “I really hope from this process there will be reflection over the summer, but also learning.

“There needs to be a better reach-out to backbenchers to ensure that we are the safeguards of our Government.”

The four MPs all voted against the Government over the welfare reform legislation, but party sources said the decision to suspend the whip was taken as a result of persistent breaches of discipline rather than a single rebellion.

Government minister Jess Phillips said the four should not be surprised by the action against them.

The Home Office minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There has to be an element of discipline otherwise you end up not being able to govern.”

She added: “I think that constantly taking to the airwaves and slagging off your own Government, I have to say, what did you think was going to happen?”

On Sky News she said: “We were elected as a team under a banner and under a manifesto, and we have to seek to work together, and if you are acting in a manner that is to undermine the ability of the Government to deliver those things, I don’t know what you expect.”

Referring to a description of the rebels by an unnamed source in The Times, she told Sky News: “I didn’t call it persistent knob-headery, but that’s the way that it’s been termed by some.”