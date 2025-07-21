Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Body found in search for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth

She had last been seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am on Saturday morning

Holly Evans
Monday 21 July 2025 13:55 BST
Rachel Booth, 38, from Barnton, near Northwich in Cheshire, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday (Cheshire Police)

A body has been found in a lake in Cheshire by officers searching for missing woman Rachel Booth, police said.

The mother-of-three, from Barnton near Northwich, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday.

The 38-year-old was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store.

On Monday, it was announced that two underwater search units had been deployed to Delamere Lake holiday park, which is less than two miles from the petrol station.

Ms Booth had last been seen in a petrol station in Sandiway (Cheshire Police)

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Officers have been searching tirelessly for the 38-year-old since her disappearance.

“Following extensive appeals and searches in the area, officers have now sadly recovered a body in a lake in Oakmere.

“Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of Rachel. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the spokesman said.

