Britain ‘laser-focused’ on economic growth, Reeves says ahead of G7 Canada trip

Britain is “laser-focused” on kick-starting economic growth, Rachel Reeves has said, as she travels to Canada to meet finance ministers from the world’s wealthiest countries.

The Chancellor will also emphasise the UK Government’s push to provide stability among turmoil across the world, as she meets her counterparts from the G7 group of nations: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

Ms Reeves will insist that the UK is open for business to other nations, after a trio of deals with the US, India and the EU have been struck in the last few weeks.

Speaking ahead of her visit, the Chancellor said: “This Government is laser-focused on delivering for the British people. That’s why in the past two weeks we have struck three major deals with the US, EU and India that will kick-start economic growth and put more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.

“The world is changing, but we have shown in recent weeks that Britain is a strong economy that can navigate that change and we are once again a nation that is open for business.”

At the gathering in Banff, Ms Reeves will meet with her US counterpart Scott Bessent for the first time since America and Britain struck a trade deal.

She is also due to speak with Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s finance minister, their first encounter since the Canadian election at the end of April.

Ms Reeves is elsewhere expected to make the case for Ukraine’s allies to continue to ramp up pressure on Russia to end the war.

Though not a G7 member, Ukraine’s finance minister Sergii Marchenko is also expected to attend the gathering to press allies for their support.

The Chancellor’s visit to Banff comes ahead of the King’s visit to Canada at the end of May, where he will open Parliament.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to attend the G7 leaders’ summit in June.