Chancellor has ‘reneged’ on her promises to the British people, Stride says

Rachel Reeves has “reneged” on her promises to the British people, Mel Stride said, as he accused the Chancellor of blaming anybody but herself for the UK’s economic state.

Responding to the spring statement, the shadow chancellor described Ms Reeves as a “gambler” who has “destroyed” livelihoods and “clobbered” businesses.

In the Commons, Ms Reeves hit back, saying the Tories’ only plan for change is to “change their party leader” and branded the opposition parties “the anti-growth coalition”.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Stride said: “At the last budget (Ms Reeves) said she would bring stability to the public finances … but this statement, more appropriately referred to as an emergency budget, has brought her to a cold, hard reckoning.”

He added: “Given her track record, given the fact that she has failed to control spending and borrowing to date, what does she think the markets are going to make of her latest promises?

“But (Ms Reeves) says of course that none of this, none of this, is her fault, that it’s the war in Ukraine, it is President (Donald) Trump, it is tariffs, it is President (Vladimir) Putin, it is the Conservatives, it is (the) legacy, it is anybody but her.

“But what the British people know is that this is a consequence of her choices. She is the architect of her own misfortune: it was (Ms Reeves) who talked down the economy … so that business surveys and confidence crashed through the floor.

“It was (Ms Reeves) who confected the £22 billion black hole, a smokescreen that was only ever there in order to cover up for the fact that she and the Prime Minister reneged on their promises to the British people during the last general election.”

Mr Stride continued: “She taxed jobs and wealth creation, she’s destroyed livelihoods, businesses clobbered big and small, small companies – the backbone of our economy, enterprise – crushed on the altar of her ineptitude.”

He went on to say “this Chancellor is a gambler”, adding: “Even with her fiddled fiscal targets, she left way too little headroom, way too little headroom.

“And is (it) not the truth, that whilst (Ms Reeves) said at the last budget that that was a once-in-a-parliament reset, she rolled the dice on a wafer-thin margin and she lost?

“Reckless with her fingers crossed, she fiddled the targets and she missed them.”

Intervening, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I’m not sure about the language being used, I think there are better words and more constructive words.”

Mr Stride said the savings on welfare were “wholly inadequate” and the Government has gone from “incompetence to chaos”.

“Today’s numbers confirm it. We are poorer and we are weaker,” he added.

He continued: “There have been more changes in this policy than there were, at the last minute, to the profile of (Ms Reeves) on LinkedIn.”

Responding to her shadow counterpart, Ms Reeves said: “If this was a budget, then it would be the Leader of the Opposition (Kemi Badenoch) responding. Now, I’m glad that she’s still in her place. I know that she’ll want to get back to her office for a lunchtime steak soon.”

She added: “He asked, what should the markets make? But what the market should see is that when I’ve been tested with the deterioration in the headroom, we have restored that headroom in full. That’s the choice that I made.”

Ms Reeves continued: “The world is changing and no-one can be in any doubt about it, but the Conservative Party is stuck in the past, divided, out of touch and carping from the sidelines.

“They have no plan, no plan to kickstart growth, no plan to fix our public services, no plan to keep our country safe. The only plan for change they are working on is to change their party leader, and we can’t blame them for that.

“So, if they have no plan, let me remind them about ours. The minimum wage up, real wages up, housebuilding up, NHS investment up, investment in our schools up, investment in our roads up, defence spending up.

“Every single one of those policies opposed by the parties opposite, opposed by the Conservatives, opposed by Reform, opposed by the SNP, opposed by the Liberal Democrats and opposed by the Greens. It’s the anti-growth coalition.

“They are the blockers. We are the builders, securing Britain’s future, protecting working people and delivering change.”