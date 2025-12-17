Chancellor says she does not believe 1,000 jobs being axed a month in North Sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she does not believe 1,000 jobs are being lost in the North Sea every month as a result of UK Government policy.

Representatives of the oil and gas sector, including Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), have raised the alarm over the sector’s prospects in recent years, pointing to the windfall tax on profits as one of the key measures discouraging investment and endangering jobs.

While Ms Reeves touted the key role of the oil and gas sector in the coming years for the UK’s energy security, she rejected the claims of the equivalent of 1,000 jobs a month being lost.

Asked by journalists during a visit to Grangemouth on Wednesday if she accepts the claims, the Chancellor said: “No I don’t.”

She added: “There have been job losses for a number of years, including before the previous Conservative government introduced the energy profits levy.

“What we’re trying to do as a Government is to bring new jobs into Scotland and also to support industries like we see here in Grangemouth by stepping in, not just carping from the sidelines.”

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander, speaking alongside the Chancellor, said the figure is from Robert Gordon University – and produced based on analysis from offshore expert Professor Paul de Leeuw – and not one produced by the Government.

“Of course we recognise that we’ve got a responsibility to manage what is a declining basin effectively,” the Scottish Secretary said.

“The reality is I was in Aberdeen announcing new money for the energy transition zone a couple of months back – we’re backing Scottish industry, as we’re doing with Grangemouth today.

“Rachel is absolutely right, 70,000 jobs – about a third of the jobs in the North Sea – were lost in the 10 years preceding the election of the Labour Government.

“We do face challenges with what is a mature basin, and we’re determined to put in place a plan that simply wasn’t there under our predecessors.”