National Manufacturing Day to highlight jobs available in the sector

Manufacturing companies across the UK are opening up their facilities to local communities on Thursday to highlight jobs available in the sector.

Schoolchildren, college students and workers looking for a career change will have the chance to see first hand the kind of roles on offer, as part of National Manufacturing Day.

The national day of celebration for the sector will focus on jobs including marketing, logistics, research and development, design and production.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will host a reception this evening with leading UK manufacturers, celebrating their role in driving the country’s economic growth.

She said: “Our advanced manufacturing companies are world-leading, keeping Britain ahead of the curve in AI, engineering, and defence. They hold the key to economic growth, creating jobs and boosting living standards across the country.

“We’re supporting the sector through our 10 year modern Industrial Strategy – promoting business investment and making it quicker, easier and cheaper to do business in the UK.”

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK – the manufacturers organisation, said: “National Manufacturing Day is growing every year and is where the diverse sector comes together to celebrate British innovation and showcase the careers on offer to people of all ages across the whole of the country.

“Our companies are at the forefront of technology development and global design, and we hope this fourth National Manufacturing Day will encourage people who have never thought of manufacturing as their future to come along to see what it is really like.

“This is a highly paid sector with good jobs which offer something for everyone.”