Rachel Reeves’ conference speech interrupted by heckler

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was the main speaker at the Labour Party conference on Monday.

David Hughes
Monday 29 September 2025 12:18 BST
Chancellor Rachel Reeves makes a speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Rachel Reeves makes a speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves’ speech at the Labour Party conference was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian heckler.

The Chancellor was setting out measures Labour had taken to protect key British industries as the member of the audience in Liverpool began shouting about the “mass starvation of Palestinians”.

Ms Reeves defended Labour’s approach to recognising a Palestinian state before resuming her speech.

Ms Reeves said: “We understand your cause and we are recognising a Palestinian state.

“But we are now a party in Government, not a party of protest.

“And I’m proud to stand here as your Chancellor, the Chancellor that has increased the minimum wage, the Chancellor that is introducing free breakfast clubs and free school meals, a Chancellor that has overseen five cuts to interest rates.

“That’s the difference we make, and that is the difference we make in power, not through protest.

“Our party has changed, and that is why I am standing here, proud to be your Chancellor of the Exchequer.”

She received applause from the audience in the conference hall.

