Social care leaders warn of tough times without ‘significant new funding’

The coming months for people needing social care are likely to be “the most difficult we’ve seen in recent years” unless significant new funding is announced soon, almost 100 leaders in the sector have warned.

Next month’s spending review is a “crucial opportunity” for the Government to show its commitment to the future of adult social care, the leaders said in a statement to the Chancellor.

Rachel Reeves will deliver her review, setting out plans for spending and key public sector reforms, on June 11.

The call comes just weeks after the formal launch of the Casey Commission, which the Government ordered with an aim of transforming social care.

The first phase of the review, led by Baroness Casey, is expected to report next year, although recommendations from the initial probe will be implemented in phases over the course of 10 years.

Social care leaders have already raised concerns over the potential timeline of 2036 for some reforms to be introduced.

The second phase of the commission, setting out longer-term reforms, is due to report by 2028.

A statement to Ms Reeves, published on Thursday, has been signed by dozens of sector leaders, including the Local Government Association, which represents councils providing care, as well as Mencap, Carers UK and the Homecare Association.

In it, they said: “Despite the best efforts of councils, care providers, the voluntary sector and the workforce, we all know that adult social care is not operating at its best.

“People who have cause to draw on support know that best of all. Report after report shows the consequences of under-investment over many years – on people, families, communities, businesses and other public services.”

Referencing the Casey Commission, they said, “resolving the long-term requires stability in the short-term and strong foundations from which to take forward meaningful reform”.

They said while previous governments have sought savings and efficiencies to help plug immediate gaps, “the scope for those is now extremely limited and the clear reality is that current funding levels are insufficient to tackle the challenges facing the sector, such as inflation, demography, workforce recruitment and retention, the inability to invest in prevention, and provider instability”.

They added: “Without significant new funding in the spending review, the coming months will likely be the most difficult we’ve seen in recent years for all parts of the sector and – most important of all – for people who draw on care and support.”

Recently published analysis by the Health Foundation think tank suggested a minimum of £3.4 billion will be required to meet the growing need for social care by 2028/29 to avoid a further deterioration in the sector.

The think tank also called on the Government to “signal its commitment” ahead of the upcoming spending review with a “down payment on the investment needed for reform”.