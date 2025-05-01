Rachel Reeves under investigation by standards watchdog over ticket declaration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog after a late declaration of free theatre tickets.

The Chancellor is understood to have referred herself to Daniel Greenberg, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, over the late declaration.

The tickets from the National Theatre were accepted and received on December 27, but were not declared on the members’ register of interests until March 27.

According to parliamentary rules, MPs must update any changes to their financial interests within 28 days.

Ms Reeves received four tickets, according to the entry on the members’ registry, one for her and three for family members.

They are estimated to have had a value of £276.

As well as the MPs’ register, ministers must separately declare any gifts or hospitality they receive on a ministers’ register.

The Chancellor’s tickets were entered into the December register for ministerial hospitality which was published in late January, and it is thought that an admin oversight is why they were entered late on to the MP register.

A spokesperson for Ms Reeves said: “The Chancellor’s interests are fully declared and up to date.”

The parliament website states that an investigation into Ms Reeves was opened on April 29 and relates to paragraph 5 of the Commons’ Code of Conduct, which lays out that financial interests must be declared within 28 days.