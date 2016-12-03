Key points announced ahead of Rachel Reeves’ spending review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves will set out her spending plans for the coming years on Wednesday as she unveils her spending review.

The review, which will set out day-to-day spending plans for the next three years and capital spending plans for the next four, is expected to see boosts for the NHS, defence and schools.

But it is also likely to involve squeezes for other departments as the Chancellor seeks to keep within the fiscal rules she has set for herself.

Her room for manoeuvre has also been further constrained by the Government’s U-turn on winter fuel payments, which will see the benefit paid to pensioners receiving up to £35,000 per year at a cost of around £1.25 billion to the Treasury.

The full details will be revealed in the Commons on Wednesday, but several announcements have already been made.

They include:

– £15.6 billion for public transport projects in England’s city regions;

– £16.7 billion for nuclear power projects, including £14.2 billion for the new Sizewell C power plant in Suffolk;

– £39 billion over the next 10 years to build affordable and social housing;

– An extension of the £3 bus fare cap until March 2027;

– £445 million for upgrades to Welsh railways.

The Chancellor is also expected to announce changes to the Treasury’s “green book” rules that govern whether major projects are approved.

The Government hopes that changing the green book will make it easier to invest in areas outside London and the South East.