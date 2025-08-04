Rachel Reeves under pressure to ‘urgently rule out’ tax hikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives are urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to "urgently rule out" increasing share taxes in the upcoming autumn budget, following the leak of a memo from Angela Rayner suggesting a series of tax hikes.

The Tories argue that leaving investors "in limbo" could harm the economy.

The party claims that scrapping the £500 dividend allowance would pull an estimated 5.22 million more individuals into paying investment levies.

This pressure on ministers comes after a document, reportedly sent by the Deputy Prime Minister to Ms Reeves, was leaked to the press.

In the memo, Ms Rayner proposed removing the dividend allowance to generate approximately £325 million annually, as well as axing inheritance tax relief for AIM shares and increasing dividend tax rates, according to The Telegraph.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride commented: “The Government need to urgently rule out these tax hikes on savers and investors before speculation causes further economic harm.

“Labour don’t understand how business works and how to create growth. More taxes on investment, entrepreneurship and saving are the last thing our economy needs right now.”

open image in gallery Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said it had been a ‘year of utter underperformance’ from Labour ( PA Wire )

The Government’s U-turns over welfare reform and winter fuel payments have left the Chancellor with a multibillion-pound black hole to fill, fuelling speculation that she will seek to raise revenue through tax hikes.

The Tories claimed axing the dividend allowance would drag “an estimated 5.22 million more people into paying dividend tax”.

This figure appears to be based on an assumption that at least 8.82 million people in the UK hold shares that pay dividends.

Some 3.6 million are already subject to dividend tax, according to data obtained by investment platform AJ Bell through a Freedom of Information request.

open image in gallery The Government’s U-turns over welfare reform and winter fuel payments have left the Chancellor with a multibillion-pound black hole to fill, fuelling speculation that she will seek to raise revenue through tax hikes ( PA Wire )

The Chancellor last year said she would not be “coming back with more borrowing or more taxes” after her first budget but has since refused to rule out raising specific levies, saying it would be “irresponsible” to do so.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Conservatives have some brass neck. They’ve still not apologised for the damage caused by the Liz Truss mini-Budget, nor the £22 billion black hole they left – which hammered firms and families across the country.

“Labour is doing more to support business than the Tories ever could.

“We’ve already delivered three historic trade deals and four interest rate cuts – to reduce costs and put money back in people’s pockets.”