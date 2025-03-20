Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – March 20

Political headlines dominate the front pages.

PA Reporter
Thursday 20 March 2025 02:08 GMT
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

The Government’s economic plans lead the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Guardian reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce the biggest spending cuts since the austerity era in a bid to close the budget deficit.

She is not expected to raise taxes in her Spring Statement on Wednesday, according to the i.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both lead with a review finding biological sex has been erased from official health and crime records.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says former health secretary Matt Hancock has defended the so-called “VIP lane” contracts granted to some suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, The Times reports President Donald Trump is eyeing a US takeover of Ukraine’s atomic sites as part of a ceasefire deal with Russia.

A teenager who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his family was ordered to hear the sentence in person, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun reports former Casualty actress Amanda Mealing injured a nurse after crashing her car while high on cocaine.

And the Daily Star says a pod of dolphins was on hand to welcome stranded astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in