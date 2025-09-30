Streeting rules out Government imposing VAT on private healthcare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has ruled out the Government imposing VAT on private healthcare in the autumn Budget.

Asked on Times Radio on Tuesday whether it was a “good idea”, he said: “No, and the Government won’t be doing it.”

Mr Streeting was asked about newspaper reports that the Government was examining options for adding VAT to services that were currently exempt, including private healthcare.

He said this was “not something the Government is looking to do” and later told the BBC: “It’s not happening.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has faced repeated questions about whether she will raise taxes, including VAT, when she delivers her budget in November.

In her Labour conference speech on Monday, she said she would keep control of the public finances and would “not take risks with the trust placed in us by the British people”.

But she acknowledged that her choices had been made “harder” by international events and the “long-term damage” done to the economy.

Ahead of her keynote speech in Liverpool, Ms Reeves had warned that “the world has changed” since she promised business chiefs she would not repeat the tax raid of her first budget.

“I think everyone can see in the last year that the world has changed, and we’re not immune to that change,” the Chancellor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Whether it is wars in Europe and the Middle East, whether it is increased barriers to trade because of tariffs coming from the United States, whether it is the global cost of borrowing, we’re not immune to any of those things.

“It’s very important that we maintain those commitments to economic stability because we rely on people to buy Government debt to be able to finance the things that we’re doing as a country.

“I wish it wasn’t so, but I am Chancellor in the world as it is, not the world that I might wish it to be.”

Experts have said Ms Reeves will have to increase taxes or cut spending to fill a black hole in her budget, which the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has estimated could be as much as £50 billion.

Ms Reeves said she would “not take risks with Britain’s economic stability”, adding: “I will make my choices at that budget.

“They will be choices to take our country forward.

“And whatever tests come our way, whatever tests come my way, I make this commitment to you: I will take no risks with the trust placed in us by the British people.”