Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Famous horse racing fans including Dame Jilly Cooper, Floella Benjamin, Michael Owen and Harry Redknapp have criticised the BBC for its decision to end the 50-year tradition of race tips on the Today programme.

The BBC announced last month that it was ditching the daily segment from Radio 4’s flagship show and would only offer tips on the biggest racing days.

The move prompted a letter signed by a number of high profile names, such as Labour peer Lord Donoughue and former defence secretary Ben Wallace, to urge the corporation to rethink its decision.

It argues the racing tips are an integral part of British radio culture and that the time freed up by their removal will only make space for football, adding: “We love football - of course we do - but do we need more?”

The letter reads: “It seems unnecessarily puritanical for the BBC to drop the racing tips from the Today programme after almost half a century.

“A part of the nation’s heart and history goes with them. If the Today programme is a national conversation, the BBC is choosing no longer to talk about an activity in which the UK excels, one that has brought us friends and investors from France, Ireland, the Middle East, Australia, Asia and the United States.

“Just as the shipping forecast provides emotional resonance in an age of digital data, so those racing tips remind us of our nation, taking us for a moment to Musselburgh, Bangor, Down Royal, Beverley and other unexpected acres of green turf and local passion.”

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme is to ‘break the tradition’ and stop giving daily horse racing tips (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The BBC allowed a reprieve for the BBC Singers, which it also regarded as an ‘irrelevance’ until it encountered the strength of national warmth towards classical music. We ask that the Today programme thinks again about the racing tips.”

After the tips segment was cancelled, it was reported producers viewed the tips as dated, given the show now covers a wider variety of sports.

Full list of famous faces who signed open letter to BBC Group accuse corporation of ‘puritanical’ move to scrap Today programme racing tips Dame Jilly Cooper

Michael Owen

Harry Redknapp

Sir Francis Brooke

Lord Donoughue

Ben Wallace

John Gosden

Cornelius Lysaght

Sarah Sands

Paul Nicholls

Rebecca Philipps

Francesca Cumani

William Woodhams

Mark Pougatch

Lydia Hislop

Nevin Truesdale

Tom Kerr

Floella Benjamin

The Racing Post also slammed the decision, describing it as a “significant blow for the profile of the sport as it battles to maintain relevance with the wider public.”

The change was announced on the programme itself – the tips were previously broadcast at 6.30 am, 7.30 am and 8.30 am every day – on Monday 24 June.

Presenter Amol Rajan told sports reporter Mike Williams: “No racing tips from you today, Mike. That is because we have decided to break the tradition of having racing tips every day of the year. Instead, we’re going to reserve the tips for the biggest days in the racing calendar.”

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace was among signatories of the letter ( PA Wire )

A spokesperson for the BBC told The Independent: “The Today programme remains committed to covering racing news and this will continue on the programme’s sports bulletins, including interviews with jockeys and trainers, and outside broadcasts from some major racing events.

“We are not stopping the tips altogether; they will just be focused on the high-profile races of the year. The range of sports covered on Today is much broader than when the racing tips first started so we will cover racing in line with other sports.”