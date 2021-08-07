Armed RAF fighter jets have intercepted Russian military aircraft over the North Sea near UK airspace, the British air force has said.

Typhoon jets were launched from RAF Lossiemouth in the north of Scotland on Friday in response to a quick reaction alert and were joined by an RAF Voyager to provide air-to-air refuelling.

The jets intercepted a pair of TU-142 "Bear-F" Maritime Reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, described by the RAF as being from the “Cold War era”.

They were tracked by Nato as they transited within the military alliance's northern air policing area.

The RAF added that the Typhoons shadowed the aircraft throughout their journey as they approached UK airspace.

“We worked closely with units from around the Royal Air Force to deliver another successful intercept, maintaining the integrity of UK and Nato airspace throughout,” an unnamed Typhoon pilot from RAF Lossiemouth said.

“We were initially kept informed by our Nato colleagues and then routed directly to the Bears by the RAF Control and Reporting Centre.

“Air to air refuelling from an RAF Voyager ensured we were able to stay on task until the mission was complete, and the aircraft departed from the UK's area of interest.”

In a statement on the incident, the RAF said that Russian military aircraft entering the UK Flight Information Region, the UK's controlled zone of international airspace, could pose a hazard to other air users.

It added that such planes often do not talk to air traffic control or “squawk” - broadcasting a code ensuring they are visible to other air users and air traffic controllers on the ground.

On Thursday, RAF Typhoons based in Romania also responded to a Nato quick reaction alert over Russian aircraft flying into Nato airspace over the Black Sea, according to the air force.

In that incident, the RAF said that the Russian aircraft left the area soon after jets were scrambled to identify it.

Additional reporting by PA