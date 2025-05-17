Tributes paid to firefighters and man killed in former RAF base blaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to the two firefighters and a man killed in a huge blaze at a former RAF base.

Firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, died in the major incident at Bicester Motion on Thursday, and David Chester, 57, from Bicester, was also killed.

A police cordon was still in place on Saturday afternoon outside Bicester Motion, where a tent has been erected and a heavy police presence remains.

A golden plaque has been installed at the entrance to the site, with a tribute reading: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Bicester Motion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the sad loss of two firefighters and the member of the public. Love from the Bicester community.”

It is surrounded by flowers and messages left in tribute by members of the public.

One of the tributes is from firefighters from the London Fire Brigade.

A navy blue T-shirt with the words “A21 Paddington London Fire Brigade” was left at the scene.

It lay alongside flowers and a card which reads: “Martyn, Jennie. Dear god protect these brave persons. Grant them your almighty protection and unite them safely with their families after their duty has ended.”

Both firefighters worked at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) and Mr Sadler was also part of the London Fire Brigade.

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said previously.

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall gave an emotional statement at the scene of the fire on Friday, saying: “I am immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all the emergency services personnel.”

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze at 6.39pm on Thursday, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Residents described seeing “apocalyptic” black smoke rising above the area.

Other cards laid at the scene include a child’s drawing covered in fire engine stickers with the words: “Thank you hero fighters.”

Bicester resident Angela Roseline, 58, went to lay flowers at the scene on Saturday.

She said: “We depend on our emergency services a lot. You go out to work, not to pass away, and that’s what’s happened.

“It’s affected me so badly that I had to come down just to show my respects.

“These individuals have families. I bet now they’re hurting. But we want to let them know that we care for them, we love them, and we’re praying for them, and that’s the most important thing today.

“They’re always in my heart. I’ll be praying for them, that’s what I’ll be doing.”

A fundraising site in memory of those who lost their lives has been set up by Bicester resident Daniel Chartrand, and the GoFundMe has already raised more than £1,000 of its £4,500 target.

Dave Ward, 81, a retired firefighter, was among those paying respects at Bicester Fire Station, where a large number of tributes have also been laid.

He placed a bunch of flowers and saluted the tribute.

He said: “I’m a retired fire fighter. I retired in 1988 but I’ve served in London and I now understand that one of the guys was from London.”

Speaking through tears he added: “Nobody will understand what a great family it is to be in the fire service.

“We’re all brothers wherever we serve.”